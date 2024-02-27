MARAKEZ Announces 3,000 Sqm Expansion Of The Greek Campus West At Mall Of Arabia

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) MARAKEZ, a leading developer of mixed-use spaces, has announced the expansion of its branch of The GrEEK Campus West at Mall of Arabia. The GrEEK Campus West is a dynamic hub for startups and corporates, launched in 2020 as a result of the successful collaboration between MARAKEZ and Sawari Ventures.

The GrEEK Campus West covers an area of 12,000 sqm, divided into three zones that foster innovation and collaboration. The expansion will add another 3,000 sqm to the hub, which is expected to open in May 2024.

The GrEEK Campus West at Mall of Arabia provides a comprehensive 360-degree solution for all workspace needs, including furnishing, building management, housekeeping, maintenance, internet connection, and more.

The hub also gives companies access to a wide range of amenities, such as 40+ restaurants and cafés, 200 local and international brands, a 34,000 sqm park, a registry office, a clinic, a nursery, a gym, and various ATMs and banks. This expansion reflects MARAKEZ's commitment to creating vibrant, integrated communities that enhance the way people live and work.