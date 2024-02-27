Chelsea Considering Ruben Amorim As Potential Replacement For Pochettino Amidst Struggles

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Reports from the Daily Mail suggest that Chelsea is actively creating a shortlist of potential managers to replace Mauricio Pochettino this summer, following the team's recent loss in the League Cup final against Liverpool. Pochettino, facing criticism and a trophy drought, may part ways with the club if results do not improve in the upcoming crucial fixtures, including an FA Cup clash with Leeds United and Premier League matches against Brentford, Newcastle United, and Arsenal.

Among the candidates on Chelsea's radar is Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, a figure the club has been interested in for some time. Chelsea had considered Amorim before hiring Pochettino last summer. The 39-year-old has gained prominence with Sporting CP, leading them to Taca da Liga and Primeira Liga titles in his first full season. Despite his past association with Benfica, Amorim's structured style of play has won over fans, bringing Sporting their first league title in nearly two decades.

Currently, Sporting CP is performing well under Amorim's guidance, sitting second in the Primeira Liga, just two points behind Benfica with a game in hand. The team is also in the Europa League round of 16, set to face Atalanta. Amorim's adaptable 3-4-3 formation aligns well with Chelsea's squad, making him a potential candidate for the managerial role. However, Pochettino remains in charge, and Chelsea is likely exploring various options. Amorim's success may attract attention from other European clubs offering Champions League football.

Also Read:

Cristiano Ronaldo could face Saudi FA probe after obscene gesture towards fans chanting 'Messi Messi' (WATCH)