Massage Chair Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Massage Chair Market Report by Conventional/Robotic (Conventional, Robotic), Product Type (Inversion Massage Chairs, Zero Gravity Massage Chairs, Targeted Massage Products, and Others), End Use (Commercial, Residential), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global massage chair market size reached US$ 3.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Massage Chair Industry:

Ongoing technological advancements:

Technological innovations play a significant role in driving the massage chair market forward. Manufacturers continually invest in research and development (R&D) to integrate cutting-edge technologies into their products, enhancing user experience and therapeutic benefits. Advanced features such as zero-gravity recline, three-dimensional (3D) and 4D massage rollers, body scanning technology, and customizable massage programs have become standard offerings in high-end massage chairs, allowing users to personalize their massage experience according to their preferences and specific therapeutic needs. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and smart connectivity features enabling massage chairs to adapt and learn from user feedback, thereby providing increasingly tailored and effective massage sessions is driving the demand for massage chairs.

Increasing awareness about health and wellness:

The growing awareness among consumers regarding the importance of maintaining health and wellness is contributing to the market growth. People are becoming more proactive in seeking ways to alleviate stress, reduce muscle tension, and improve overall well-being. Massage therapy is increasingly recognized as an effective method for achieving these objectives. As individuals seek convenient solutions to incorporate wellness practices into their daily routines, the demand for home massage chairs has surged. This trend is further fueled by the aging population, who are more prone to health issues such as muscle stiffness and joint pain and are thus inclined towards investing in massage chairs for therapeutic purposes.

Rising stress levels in modern lifestyles:

The modern lifestyle is characterized by hectic schedules, long working hours, and high levels of stress. Factors such as work pressure, financial worries, and personal responsibilities contribute to increased stress levels among individuals, driving the need for relaxation and stress relief for maintaining mental and physical well-being. Massage chairs offer a convenient solution for stress relief and relaxation in the comfort of one's home. The ability to unwind and rejuvenate with a soothing massage session after a long day has become increasingly appealing to consumers seeking respite from the pressures of modern life. As a result, the demand for massage chairs as a stress-relief tool continues to grow, aiding in market expansion.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Massage Chair Industry:



Bodyfriend

Cozzia USA

Daito Denki Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Family Inada Co. Ltd

Fujiiryoki

Human Touch

Infinity

Kahuna Massage Chair

Luraco

Ogawa

OSIM International Ltd

Panasonic Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co., Ltd.

Massage Chair Market Report Segmentation:

By Conventional/Robotic:



Conventional Robotic

Robotic massage chairs represent the largest segment due to their advanced features and customization options, appealing to consumers seeking personalized therapeutic experiences.

By Product Type:



Inversion Massage Chairs

Zero Gravity Massage Chairs

Targeted Massage Products Others

On the basis of product type, the market has been categorized into inversion massage chairs, zero gravity massage chairs, targeted massage products, and others.

By End-Use:



Commercial Residential

The commercial sector accounted for the majority of the market share because of the increasing adoption of massage chairs in spas, wellness centers, and corporate offices to cater to the growing demand for relaxation and stress relief among customers and employees.

By Distribution Channel:



Specialty Stores

Online

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Others

Specialty stores dominate the market as they provide a dedicated platform for consumers to explore and purchase a wide range of massage chair options, offering expert guidance and assistance in selecting the most suitable product.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Massage Chair Market Trends:

The growing trend of remote work and home-based lifestyles, expedited by global events, is driving the growth of the massage chair market. With more individuals spending extended periods at home, there is a heightened demand for ergonomic furniture solutions like massage chairs, promoting comfort and well-being in home environments. Furthermore, the increasing focus on preventive healthcare and holistic wellness practices spurring interest in therapeutic solutions like massage chairs that offer relaxation, stress relief, and overall wellness benefits is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology into massage chairs to create simulated environments that transport users to tranquil settings, thereby maximizing relaxation, is propelling the market forward.

