Chainsaw Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Chainsaw Market Report by Product Type (Gas-Powered, Electric and Battery Powered), Application (Residential Construction, Commercial and Industrial Construction), and Region 2024-2032 “,The global chainsaw market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.98% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Chainsaw Industry:

Increasing Demand for Wood Products:

The global chainsaw market is significantly influenced by the rising demand for wood products across various industries. One of the primary drivers behind this demand rise is the construction sector, which relies heavily on wood for structural components, interior furnishings, and decorative elements. Additionally, the furniture industry, driven by growing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles, contributes to the increasing need for wood materials. As economies develop and disposable incomes rise, there is a greater propensity for individuals and businesses to invest in wood-based products for both residential and commercial purposes. Moreover, the renewable energy sector plays a vital role in driving the demand for wood as a biomass fuel source. With a growing emphasis on sustainable energy solutions and the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, wood pellets and chips have gained traction as alternative energy sources for heating and power generation. This trend further boosts the demand for chainsaws, as they are essential tools for forestry operations aimed at supplying raw materials for biomass production.

Significant Technological Advancements in Chainsaw Design:

Another key factor propelling the global chainsaw market is the continuous innovation and technological advancements in chainsaw design and functionality. Manufacturers are continually investing in research and development efforts to enhance the performance, safety, and efficiency of chainsaws, thereby catering to the evolving needs of end-users. One notable trend in chainsaw technology is the development of lightweight and ergonomic designs. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating advanced materials such as lightweight alloys and composite plastics to reduce the overall weight of chainsaws without compromising on durability or cutting power. This trend is particularly appealing to professional users who require maneuverability and reduced operator fatigue during prolonged usage.

Expansion of Forestry and Land Management Activities:

The expansion of forestry and land management activities worldwide is a significant driver fueling the growth of the global chainsaw market. With increasing awareness about the importance of sustainable forest management practices and the conservation of natural resources, governments, private organizations, and landowners are actively investing in forestry initiatives aimed at maintaining ecological balance and promoting biodiversity. One of the primary drivers behind the expansion of forestry activities is the growing demand for timber and wood products. Sustainable forestry practices involve the selective harvesting of trees to ensure the long-term health and productivity of forest ecosystems. Chainsaws play a crucial role in this process by enabling precise and efficient tree felling, limbing, and bucking operations. As a result, forestry professionals and logging companies rely heavily on chainsaws as essential tools for timber extraction and processing.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Hitachi Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Husqvarna Group

Makita U.S.A. Inc. (MAKITA Corporation)

Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG.

Remington Power Tools

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Blount International Inc.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinary Co. Ltd. (Zomax Group).

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Gas-Powered Electric and Battery Powered

Gas-powered dominates the market due to their high-power output, versatility, and extended run times, making them preferred choices for professional forestry and heavy-duty cutting applications.

Breakup by Application:



Residential Construction Commercial and Industrial Construction

Residential construction holds maximum number of shares due to the constant demand for new housing and renovation projects driven by population growth, urbanization, and changing consumer preferences.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the chainsaw market is attributed to the extensive forestry and logging operations of the region, along with a strong demand for wood products across various industries.

Global Chainsaw Market Trends:

The increasing popularity of outdoor power equipment rental services, especially in urban and suburban areas, is driving the demand for chainsaws. Renting chainsaws for occasional use provides cost-effective solutions for homeowners, DIY enthusiasts, and landscaping professionals, contributing to market growth. Additionally, the rise in outdoor recreational activities such as camping, hiking, and trail maintenance has led to an increased demand for portable and reliable chainsaws. Outdoor enthusiasts and conservation groups utilize chainsaws for clearing trails, maintaining campsites, and managing vegetation, driving market expansion. Other than this, the growing preference for eco-friendly and quieter alternatives to traditional gas-powered chainsaws is fueling the adoption of battery-powered models. As advancements in battery technology improve performance and runtime, consumers are increasingly opting for cordless chainsaws for their convenience and environmental benefits, shaping market dynamics.

