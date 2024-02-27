West Is Alarming - Macron Urges EU To Prepare For Attack From Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
European leaders should prepare for a possible attack from
Russia in the coming years. According to Azernews ,
this was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, as reported by
France's El Mundo
He said that we (the countries of Europe) must prepare for an
attack from Russia in the coming years.
"The collective analysis is that in a few years, we must prepare
for an attack by Russia," Macron said at the opening of a
conference in Paris in support of Ukraine, which was attended by
about twenty heads of state and government.
NATO Military Committee Chairman Admiral Rob Bauer stated that
the alliance needed transformation, and the West had to prepare for
an era where anything could happen at any time, including the start
of a war, says newsukraine.
On January 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned
that wavering Western support for Kyiv and fears of escalation with
Russia could prolong hostilities for years.
Earlier, Bild reported that NATO intended to conduct large-scale
exercises involving around 90,000 military personnel in February.
The scenario for the exercises was an attack by Russia on NATO
territory.
According to the analysis of some political commentators and
think-tanks, the West's giving such a signal of excitement is a
kind of encouragement to Ukraine and shows that they are not
leaving it alone on the field. The US, which has effectively
suspended military aid to Ukraine, knows that more than 16 percent
of Ukraine's territory is under Russian control. The comments state
that after only two years of war, the West realised that it was
impossible to defeat Russia through Ukraine alone. For this reason,
Europe and NATO have already started sending a message of
alarm.
It should be noted that the war between Ukraine and Russia has
been going on for more than two years.
