Middle East Athleisure Market Report 2024, Size, Share, Demand, Trends & Growth Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ Middle East Athleisure Market Report by Type (Mass Athleisure, Premium Athleisure), Product (Yoga Apparels (Tops, Pants, Unitards, Capris, Others) Hoodies, Shirts, Leggings, Shorts, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Men, Women, Children), and Country 2024-2032 “, Middle East athleisure market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.50% during

2024-2032.

Athleisure combines athletic wear with casual attire, creating comfortable and fashionable outfits suitable for both exercising and everyday activities. It includes items like yoga pants, leggings, sweatpants, hoodies, and sneakers, designed with performance fabrics and functional features. It is made from lightweight and breathable fabrics with stretch properties. It has moisture-wicking, odor resistance, and quick-drying properties, which enhances performance during exercise while remaining practical for everyday wear. It promotes inclusivity by offering a range of sizes and styles that cater to diverse body types, encouraging individuals to embrace their unique shapes and feel confident in their clothing choices. As it is well-suited for travel due to its comfort and versatility, the demand for athleisure is rising in the Middle Eastern region.

Middle East Athleisure Market Trends and Drivers

At present, the growing trend of a healthy lifestyle among the masses is catalyzing the demand for comfortable yet stylish clothing suitable to workouts and daily activities, which represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook in the Middle Eastern region. Additionally, rapid urbanization and modernization in the region are increasing the adoption of versatile clothing options that can seamlessly transition from gym to street, thereby bolstering the market growth. In line with this, the increasing participation in sports and fitness activities, along with the rising number of fitness centers, gyms, and sports clubs across the region, is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing fashion trends and social media influencers like celebrities, fitness trainers, and fashion bloggers are attracting a wider range of buyers and influencing their purchasing decisions, which is positively influencing the market in the Middle Eastern region. Besides this, the rising demand for premium athleisure brands and products is stimulating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the region has a diverse cultural landscape with varying clothing preferences. As a result, key players are adapting to local preferences by offering modest athleisure options, such as long-sleeve tops and loose-fitting pants, which is facilitating the market growth in the region.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:



Mass Athleisure Premium Athleisure

Product Insights:



Yoga Apparels (Tops, Pants, Unitards, Capris, Others) Hoodies

Shirts

Leggings

Shorts Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Online Offline

End User Insights:



Men

Women Children

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Israel

United Arab Emirates

Iran

Iraq

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Jordan

Bahrain Others

