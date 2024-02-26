               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Paytm Payments Bank Staff Commits Suicide In Indore Due To Stress Over Potential Job Loss


(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A 35-year-old staffer of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd has committed suicide by hanging himself in Indore prima facie due to stress over potential job loss, police said on Monday.\"As per the preliminary investigation, Paytm staffer Gaurav Gupta was under stress for the last few days fearing that the company might close down and he might lose his job. We are investigating,\" said police inspector Taresh Kumar Soni said Gupta allegedly hanged himself at his house on Sunday Payments Bank announces board rejigPolice have not found any suicide note from the spot, Soni added Paytm and Byju's debacles dented startups' prospects? Experts weigh inNotably, the Reserve Bank has barred the PPBL from accepting deposits and credits from any customer post-March 15 for persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank.

