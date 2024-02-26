Prime Minister, Saudi Media Minister Discuss Ties, Media Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday received Saudi Minister of Media Salman Bin Yousif Dossary.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin and Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al Sudairi, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khasawneh and Dossary affirmed the Amman-Riyadh strategic relations, with the prime minister underlying the joint efforts of both countries toward resolving the Palestinian question on the basis of the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Khasawneh hailed Saudi Arabia's role in fostering regional stability, supporting Arab and Islamic causes, and supporting Jordan's efforts and positions. He also appreciated Saudi Arabia's support for the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Khasawneh also highlighted the significant development and modernisation initiatives under way in Saudi Arabia across various sectors, including economic diversification and tourism development.

Dossary underscored the importance of increasing the Saudi-Jordanian strong relations, particularly in the media sector. He expressed admiration for Jordan's media literacy initiatives and the integration of these concepts into educational curricula, expressing a desire to incorporate media literacy in curriculum Saudi Arabia.

In a separate meeting, attended by Al Sudairi, Mubaidin underscored the importance of the memoranda of understanding and agreements established between the official media institutions of both countries, adding that these agreements play a crucial role in facilitating the exchange of experiences and fostering collaboration on joint media content.

Mubaidin also highlighted Saudi Arabia's innovative approach to regulating advertisers' activities on social media platforms.



The meeting also addressed the Arab strategy for engaging with international media companies, which was approved during the 53rd ordinary session of the Council of Arab Media Ministers in Rabat.