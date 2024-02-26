Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi In Thiruvananthapuram, HC To Hear Hemant Soren's And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of the Day: As India starts with February 27, day looks busy with PM Modi visit to Thiruvananthapuram, Vodafone Idea board to consider fund raising proposal Feb 27, World NGO Day and moreKerala-PM Modi to visit Thiruvananthapuram Feb 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to start his two-day visit to three states Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra on February 27 Prime Minister will start his visit from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Tuesday. The three projects providing world-class technical facilities for the space sector have been developed at a cumulative cost of about ₹1800 crore Mann Ek Makkal-K Annamalai to be joined by PM Modi for the padayatra in Tirupur:'En Mann Ek Makkal-K Annamalai will be joined by PM Narendra Modi for the padayatra in Tirupur on February 27 ' said Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai, while speaking on a News18 TV program to protest against Centre, Sri Lankan govt's 'anti fishermen' stance: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) is set to organise a protest in Rameswaram on February 27 against Union govt and Sri Lankan govt's“anti-fishermen activities” and show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Thoothukudi to lay the foundation stone for a rocket launch pad in Kulasekarapattinam, according to a report by Times of India Sabha polls-Elections for 56 seats in 15 states Feb 27: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that 56 seats of Rajya Sabha from 15 states will go to polls on February 27 Version of Microsoft Teams coming Feb. 27 (International): Microsoft Teams is reportedly set to launch new version of Microsoft Teams today Idea board to consider fund raising proposal Feb 27: The board of Vodafone Idea will meet on February 27 to consider fundraising proposals, Aditya Birla Group's telecom service provider said in a BSE filing on Thursday. Multiple options would be considered to raise funds, like equity or debt instruments Industries IPO to open for subscription Feb 27: Platinum Industries IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, February 27. A multi-product firm, Platinum Industries is in the stabiliser manufacturing sector.

Skoda likely to announce compact SUV plans Feb 27: Skoda Auto India is gearing up for a significant milestone as it prepares to launch its first electric vehicle, the Enyaq, in the Indian market on February 27, 2024, reported HT Auto. This move signals the company's entry into the electric vehicle (EV) segment in the country. The Enyaq, originally unveiled globally in 2022, is set to make its way to India through the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route University-Rahul Gandhi to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater Feb 27, 28: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a five-day break from February 26 to March 1 since the Congress leader is scheduled to head to the United Kingdom to deliver lectures at the University of Cambridge and attend meetings in New Delhi HC to hear Hemant Soren's plea against ED on Feb 27: Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud. The Jharkhand high court adjourned hearing on a writ petition filed by former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest and Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand till February 27 HC verdict in Sabarimala priest case likely on Feb 27: The Kerala High Court is reportedly going to give its verdict today on petitions challenging the reservation of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple priest ('Melsanthi') post to Malayala Brahmin community for senior deputy, deputy mayor on Feb 27: Chandigarh senior deputy and deputy mayor elections scheduled for February 27. The Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kuldeep Kumar is the validly elected candidate for the post of Mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. The top court noted that the election result by the presiding officer, Anil Masih, is“quashed\". A CCTV footage had caught Returning Officer Anil Masih deliberately invalidating and discarding eight votes in favour of the AAP leader to hold a symbolic Assembly session in Gairsain Feb 27: The budget session of the Uttarakhand assembly started from February 26, according to a notification session will start with the governor's address and the state's annual budget is likely to be laid on the second day of the session on February 27, it stated govt to launch two poll guarantees Feb 27: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said his government would launch two schemes -- the supply of LPG cylinders for ₹500 and free power supply of up to 200 units for the poor -- on February 27, with AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra present on the occasion, IUML Lok Sabha seat-sharing announcement Feb 27: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) termed the discussions with the Congress leadership over seat-sharing 'satisfactory' in the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday and said the final decision will be announced after the party meeting on February 27 Anniversary-Chandra Shekhar Azad: Chandra Shekhar Azad was born Chandra Shekhar Tiwari on July 23, 1906, in the village of Bhavra in present-day Madhya Pradesh, India. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's Non-cooperation Movement in 1921, Azad became actively involved in revolutionary activities at a young age.

World NGO Day: This international day is dedicated to celebrating, commemorating, and collaborating with the diverse array of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) around the world. It was proposed in 2010 by the Baltic Sea NGO Forum Ocean Science Congress from Feb 27: The 3rd World Ocean Science Congress (WOSC 2024) is indeed taking place today, February 27th, and will continue until February 29th in Chennai, India.

