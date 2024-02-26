Palestinian President Accepts Resignation Of Shtayyeh's Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramallah, Feb 27 (IANS) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has reportedly accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh's government.
Abbas on Monday tasked Shtayyeh's government with temporarily continuing its duties until a new government is formed, Palestinian News Agency Wafa reported.
Earlier in the day, Shtayyeh submitted the resignation of his government to Abbas, Xinhua news agency reported.
During the weekly cabinet meeting held in Ramallah, Shtayyeh said, "The decision to resign comes in light of the developments in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem," underscoring the challenging circumstances under which his government operated.
Formed by presidential decree in April 2019, Shtayyeh's government was tasked with facilitating Palestinian reconciliation efforts and preparing for elections.
