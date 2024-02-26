Saudi Consumers can now sleep better with help from a New Natural & Non-Habit forming Aid for Sleep Deprivation

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Sleep is essential for a person's health and wellbeing, yet many Saudis do not get enough sleep, with a large part of the population unaware of the impact of sleeplessness on daily life. According to World Health Organisation, sleep deprivation, is a pressing global health concern affects millions of individuals worldwide and responsible for 3x to 10x attention lapses1. The consequences of sleep deprivation are far-reaching, including impaired cognitive ability, mood swings, and an increased risk of chronic health conditions.

A Toluna qualitative survey conducted with >400 consumers in Saudi Arabia in September 20202, revealed that about 2 out of 3 Saudis (~70%) experience sleeplessness, including difficulty falling asleep, waking up at night and waking up tired in the morning. Yet over 50% did not take any action for their sleep deprivation. For Saudis, a good night’s sleep helps in waking up energized and in a good mood, along with the body feeling refreshed and recovered. However, most Saudi consumers only go to sleep at midnight with an average sleep of 5 to 6 hours on weekdays. Furthermore, only 20% are aware of the role of Melatonin in sleep.

Melatonin is a crucial natural substance that plays a fundamental role in regulating our sleep-wake cycle. However, with modern lifestyle and artificial lighting, our body's natural melatonin production can be disrupted, leading to sleep disturbances.

Tarek Abdelaziz, ZzzQuil NATURATM Brand Leader & Vice President shared, "Committed to addressing the unmet needs of our consumers in Saudi Arabia, we have introduced ZzzQuil NATURATM, a non-habit forming Melatonin dietary sleep supplement, from the World’s No.1 Sleep Aid Brand. ZzzQuil NATURATM is designed to work in harmony with your body's natural production of melatonin. With a clinically proven level of melatonin providing additional support, it helps you fall asleep naturally with no next day drowsiness. In addition to Melatonin, the product also has carefully selected ingredients such as Chamomile, Lavender and Valerian known for their ability to promote natural and restful sleep, and Vitamin B6 that helps to relieve the body's tiredness and fatigue.”

While it is widely known that sleep is a vital physiological function essential to well-being, a good night’s sleep does not come easy to many.

According to Dr. Nevin Zeki [Professor of Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine, Mansour University Egypt, ESRS Somnologist & World Sleep Day Coordinator for Middle East], “Melatonin promotes sleep and is considerably safe for short term use. Melatonin supplements have become increasingly popular for helping to improve our sleep and serve as a convenient way for individuals seeking a gentle help for sleeplessness. A good quality Sleep is a critical pillar of health, like nutrition and physical activity. It helps support memory and learning, brain health, immunity and helps maintain our bodies and energy levels. What is also important to note is that efficient sleep is not only about how many hours at night but also sleep quality continuity, and depth of sleep are crucial.”

Dr. Wong Yong Chiat, Group Scientist, Medical & Technical Affairs, ZzzQuil NATURATM said, “Melatonin is a natural body-produced substance. It is produced every night to signal and relax our body to prepare for sleep. Melatonin production peaks during childhood but decreases as we age. After our 30’s, we may produce less than half the melatonin we did as a child. This may lead to the prevalence of sleeping issues as we age together with our lifestyle changes. Apart from aging, other factors that may impact our body’s production of this important substance, includes late-night device usage, shift work, alcohol intake, and usage of certain medications. As a leader in sleep health, it is our endeavor to provide products that truly address the challenges people face when it comes to sleep. ZzzQuil NATURATM gummy is a dietary supplement specifically formulated by a team of dedicated scientists to supplement your body’s natural production of melatonin and help you fall asleep fast.”

