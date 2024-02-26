Palestinian Health Minister Visits Wounded Gazans At Hospital In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Health Minister of Palestine HE Dr Mai al-Kaila visited Sunday, February 25, 2024, the Palestinian children injured in the Gaza Strip who are receiving treatment in Qatar, as part of the initiative announced by the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the strip.

During her visit to Sidra Medicine, the Minister of Health was briefed on the health condition of the injured children, and the nature of their injuries, and received briefings from officials and doctors about their treatment plans, living conditions, and the facilities provided to them during the treatment period.

Dr Mai al-Kaila praised the tremendous efforts made by Qatar and the resources it has provided to receive and treat the wounded in the finest hospitals that include distinguished medical staff and the latest medical equipment, contributing to providing high-quality healthcare.

She highlighted the coordination between Qatar and Palestine, mentioning her meeting with HE Dr Hanan Mohamed Al-Kuwari, the Minister of Public Health, to discuss and agree on a set of steps in an attempt to restore part of the Palestinian health system, which requires many initiatives and support for rehabilitation due to the significant damage caused by the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

She emphasized that the atrocities committed by the occupation authorities in Gaza are immense, as they violated entire families, villages, camps, and cities, including the health sector, which has international immunity under the Geneva Conventions, the Third and Fourth Geneva Conventions, and their annexes, as well as international law and humanitarian law that seek to limit the effects of armed conflict.

In this context, she pointed out that Israel committed massacres and attacks on hospitals, arrested healthcare personnel, putting the health system in a difficult situation, in addition to preventing the entry of humanitarian aid, whether medicines or medical supplies and others.

The Minister of Health of Palestine stated, "What we see today in Sidra Medicine and other Qatari hospitals is a reflection of reality. There are cases among the wounded suffering from bone inflammation because some doctors were forced to amputate limbs of one of the wounded without the availability of anesthesia or painkillers needed by the injured during the operation, or even the antibiotics that must be present after the surgical operation, leading to the deterioration of the health condition."

She concluded her statements to QNA by highlighting that the occupation forces' targeting the children embodies a real meaning of genocide on the ground, emphasizing the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire to end the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Qatar has received 16 batches of Palestinian wounded from the Gaza Strip for treatment in Doha so far.