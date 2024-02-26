AT&T to offer USD5 credit to customers affected cellphone service disruption

(MENAFN) AT&T declared on Sunday its decision to provide a USD5 bill credit to numerous customers impacted by the extensive cellphone service disruption that occurred last week.



The outage, which reached its peak on Thursday, affected over 70,000 customers, with earlier waves throughout the day causing outages for more than 32,000 and 50,000 customers respectively.



"We apologize for Thursday’s network outage," AT&T stated, located in Dallas. "We recognize the frustration this outage has caused and know we let many of our customers down."



The firm stated in a release issued on the day of the outage that an initial examination revealed the service disruption was "caused by the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network, not a cyber attack."



The outage prompted an inquiry from the Federal Communications Commission, with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security providing assistance, according to White House officials.



AT&T clarified that the USD5 credit may take up to two bill cycles to be applied, and noted that the discount will not be applicable to prepaid, business, and Cricket Wireless customers.



"For the portion of consumer and small business customers most impacted by the outage, we are automatically applying an account credit," it declared.



The company also mentioned that it was actively engaged in efforts to prevent the recurrence of such an outage in the future.

