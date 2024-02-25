Saudi Delegation Visits National Centre For Curriculum Development

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A Saudi delegation led by Saudi Minister of Media, Salman bin Yousif Dossary, visited the National Centre for Curriculum Development on Sunday, exploring Jordan's experience in media literacy.



The delegation was received by minister of government communications, Muhannad Mubaidin, and chairman of the centre's higher council, Muhi Al Din Tawq, along with other council members, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Dossary underlined the strong ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, commending Jordan's expertise in media literacy.

He also congratulated the Kingdom on its centennial and the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah assuming his constitutional powers.

Tawq said that the visit marks the beginning of further cooperation in curriculum development between the two countries, providing an overview of the centre's establishment as a financially and administratively independent entity from the Ministry of Education in line with modern governance methods.

He added that the government had introduced media literacy for all school grades, university education, youth institutions and Jordanian society in general within the national plan for media.

The Saudi delegation also paid a visit to the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation (JRTC), where Dossary was briefed on the corporation's operations and the programme schedule for Jordanian television during the holy month of Ramadan.



JRTC Director General Ibrahim Bawareed, in the presence of Mubaidin, who is also Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the corporation, acquainted the quest delegation with the company's modernisation efforts, notably the recent launch of a variety of channels accessible via the Internet.



Plans related to the launching of a parliamentary channel on the OTT system were unveiled, Petra added.



Dossary's tour also included the University of Jordan, where he discussed with President of the University of Jordan (UJ) Nathir Obeidat means of enhancing cooperation in the fields of media education and digital communication.



Mubaidin, during the meeting, commended the "solid" relations between the two kingdoms and highlighted the challenges facing universities in relation to media education.



