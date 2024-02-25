Politician Among Two Shot Dead Near Delhi

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Feb 26 (NNN-PTI) – Two people, among them a political leader, in India's northern state of Haryana, were shot dead, and a couple of security personnel injured, in a shooting incident yesterday, confirmed a local police over the phone.

The firing incident occurred in Haryana's Bahadurgarh area, nearly 25 miles away from the capital, New Delhi.

Nafe Singh Rathee, who was a two-time lawmaker in Haryana legislature, and president of the state-level Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) party's Haryana unit, was travelling in his SUV along with his security personnel, when suddenly a few unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate firing at his vehicle.

While Rathee died instantly, an INLD party worker died while he was being rushed to a local hospital, said the local police. He added that, a couple of security personnel guarding Rathee were also injured in the firing incident.

The INLD had been a ruling party in the state.


