Qatar Health Minister Meets Several Health Ministers At Middle East Healthcare Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public Health HE Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari met with a number of health ministers and senior officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) participating in the Middle East Forum on Quality and Safety in Healthcare, held in Doha from February 23-25, 2024.

Her Excellency met separately with the following top health officials:

- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health-designate in the State of Libya HE Ramadan Ahmed Abu Jannah

- Minister of Health of the State of Palestine HE Dr. Mai Al-Kailah

- Minister of Health of the Republic of Sudan HE Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim

- Minister of Health of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Dr. Ali Haji Adam Abubakar

- Minister of Health of the Islamic Republic of HE Iran Bahram Eynollahi





The meetings discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in health fields. In addition, the meetings highlighted the most prominent topics of the 10th Middle East Forum on Quality and Safety in Healthcare, the biggest of its kind in the region.

HE the Minister of Public Health and Chairperson of WHO Executive Board also met separately with WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Kluge, and the Swiss Federation Member at the WHO Executive Board Ambassador Nora Kronig Romero.

The meetings discussed enhancing cooperation between the State of Qatar and the WHO, in addition to the most prominent topics of the Middle East Forum on Quality and Safety in Healthcare.