Sheetal Thakur Enjoys 'Boy Mom Era' As She Drops Glimpse From Vardaan's Homecoming

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Sheetal Thakur, wife of Vikrant Massey, who is currently enjoying her 'boy mom era' on Sunday dropped heartwarming glimpses of her beautifully decked house, welcoming her baby boy Vardaan.

Vikrant and Sheetal are currently celebrating a new chapter in their lives as they joyfully announced the arrival of their first child on February 7, whom they have named 'Vardaan'.

Sheetal, who is known for her work in the movie 'Shukranu', and 'Fuh se Fantasy' took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures.

The first snap shows a crescent moon which is light blue in color and has 'Welcome Vardaan' written on it. There is a cute little baby elephant, blue balloons and clouds.

The house which is decorated in a blue theme has balloons all over, a big teddy bear, flowers, and other decorative items.

She captioned the post as: "In my Boy Mom era".

On February 7, Vikrant and Sheetal posted a note on social media announcing the birth of their little bundle of joy.

The note read: "07.02.2024 For we have become one... we are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son... love, Sheetal & Vikrant.”

Two days back, Vikrant shared the first glimpse of his baby boy, announcing his name. The picture featured Sheetal in a pink saree, adorably holding the baby in her arms, with Vikrant gazing at his child.

It was captioned as: "Nothing short of a blessing... We named him Vardaan".

Vikrant and Sheetal began dating in 2015, before they starred together in the web series 'Broken But Beautiful'. They got engaged in November 2019. They registered their marriage on February 14, 2022.

Vikrant made his acting debut with 'Dhoom Machaao Dhoom'. He was then seen in films such as 'Lootera', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Half Girlfriend', 'Chapaak' and 'Haseen Dillruba'.

The 36-year-old actor was last seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail', based on the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

He next has 'Yaar Jigri', 'Sector 36', and 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' in the pipeline.