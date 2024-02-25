Sunak Calls On West To Be Bolder About Seizing Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Western democracies should be bolder about confiscating Russian assets which they immobilized after the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

That's' according to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Ukrinform reports citing Reuters .

"We must be bolder in hitting the Russian war economy .... And we must be bolder in seizing the hundreds of billions of frozen Russian assets," he said.

Ukraine continues to need more long-range weapons, drones and munitions, as well as other assistance, PM stressed.

Sunak also urged the U.S. to continue to provide financial and military support for Ukraine.

"We should never underestimate what America has done for Ukraine and for Euro-Atlantic security. I urge them to continue that support, and I am confident they will," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the UK would allocate GBP 245 million (nearly EUR 280 million) before year-end for procuring and producing Ukraine-bound artillery munitions.

The European Union, U.S., Japan and Canada froze some $300 billion of Russian central bank assets in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine.