America declares new Russia sanctions as its longest backlist so far

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of punitive measures against Russia, the United States has announced a comprehensive round of sanctions, imposing restrictions on 500 people and entities connected with the country. The extensive blacklist includes financial executives, prison officials, and entities associated with various sectors, aiming to make Russian President Vladimir Putin "pay an even steeper price for his aggression," as stated by United States President Joe Biden. However, the Kremlin has swiftly dismissed these sanctions as "fruitless."



The latest wave of sanctions encompasses diverse sectors, with a focus on Russian energy firms, military-industrial entities, and the operator of Russia's Mir payment card system. The Mir payment card system gained prominence after Russia faced exclusion from SWIFT and Visa/MasterCard in 2022. The United States Treasury Department released a list of 100 targeted entities on Friday, marking its most extensive blacklist to date.



Among the individuals facing sanctions are Russian soldiers, figures involved in military procurement, and finance sector executives. Notably, more than two dozen individuals named in the sanctions are based outside of Russia, with locations including China, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.



In a statement issued on Friday, President Biden highlighted that the sanctions would extend to "individuals connected to [Alexey] Navalny's imprisonment." Navalny, a former far-right campaigner and vocal critic of Putin's government, passed away in a Russian penal colony last week under suspicious circumstances. While an investigation into his death is ongoing, Western leaders, including Biden, have squarely placed responsibility on Putin for Navalny's demise.



The comprehensive nature of these sanctions underscores the gravity of the situation between the US and Russia, with the Biden administration seeking to exert economic pressure as a response to Russian actions. The move reflects a determination to hold Russia accountable for its perceived aggression, encompassing not only traditional sectors but also targeting individuals connected to high-profile cases such as Navalny's imprisonment.



As tensions between the two nations escalate, the impact of these sanctions on the Russian economy and geopolitical relations remains a subject of intense scrutiny. The extensive nature of the blacklist signals the United States commitment to employing economic tools as a means of diplomatic leverage in the ongoing conflict with Russia.





