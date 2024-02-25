The Athlete’s Foot Expands Kuwait Presence with New Store In Shuwaikh’s 125 Shopping Complex

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR)

Kuwait, February 22, 2024: The Athlete's Foot (TAF), the world's leading athletic lifestyle brand, franchised by Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW) in Kuwait, announced today the opening of its 12th store in Shuwaikh 125 complex.



The Athlete's Foot Shuwaikh 125 provides a wide selection of modern sports and lifestyle fashion apparel from global brands such as Nike, adidas, New Balance, Puma, On Running, The Giving Movement, ASICS, and many others.



The store offers a unique shopping experience by housing SNKR Store, the brand's neighborhood concept boutique and the first sneaker specialty store in Kuwait. This marks the first SNKR Store "shop-in-shop" within an Athlete's Foot store. This new addition provides customers with the opportunity to explore the latest trends from two iconic stores in athletic wear, offering an extensive collection of lifestyle, sportswear, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children.



The Athlete's Foot’s other locations include Al Fanar Mall, Mishref Co-Op, Kuwait International Airport Terminal 1 in both the departure and arrival areas, Marina Mall, The Avenues, The Gate Mall, The Promenade, The Walk Mall, Al Khiran Mall, Al Kout Mall. Additionally, they have an online store and a newly launched application.









MENAFN25022024002896002148ID1107896439