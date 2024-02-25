AGDA signs MoU with Med-Or Foundation to promote international sharing of knowledge, research and joint ventures

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 22nd February, 2024: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Med-Or Foundation to promote collaboration in the fields of higher education and research.



The MoU was signed by AGDA’s Deputy Director-General, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, and Domenico Marco Minniti, the Chairman of the Med-Or Foundation, in the presence of His Excellency Abdulla Ali Al Subousi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Italy, and a number of senior officials from both sides. It aims to broaden the range of students’ knowledge and expertise through the sharing of information, research papers and studies within each party’s area of expertise, as well as encouraging cooperation in joint events and seminars on topics of mutual interest.



This signing ceremony took place following the delivery of a lecture, attended by AGDA’s students in Rome, titled: “Africa , geopolitics - security”. This partnership aligns perfectly with AGDA’s endeavours to boost efforts of knowledge sharing and exchange of expertise internationally.







