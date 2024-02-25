Al Maya Group Joins Forces with California Walnut Commission to Deliver Premium Quality Products!

(MENAFN- EmailWire) Al Maya Group Inks Agreement with California Walnut Commission for Maya's California Walnuts Brand



Dubai, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- In an exciting development, Al Maya Group has officially sealed a monumental partnership with the California Walnut Commission (CWC) at the cusp of the prestigious Gulfood 2024 at Al Maya Supermarket, Murooj. The agreement includes featuring the iconic California Walnut logo on Al Maya's renowned Maya brand, cementing their commitment to delivering only the finest quality products.



The signing ceremony, led by Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group, and Mr. Robert Verloop, President of CWC, was met with overwhelming enthusiasm and excitement. Both parties expressed their unwavering dedication to providing consumers with top-notch products, a value shared by both entities.



This partnership is a significant milestone for Al Maya Group and CWC, ensuring the availability of high-quality California walnuts in the market, easily identifiable by the CWC logo. The incorporation of the logo represents a strategic move for Maya's brand, aligning it with the distinguished heritage of California walnuts.



The grandiose Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was attended by distinguished dignitaries such as H.E. Meghan Gregonis, US Consul General, Executive Director Josh Eddy from the California Department of Food and Agriculture and USDA Foreign Agricultural Service Counsellor Valerie Brown, attests to the industry-wide recognition of this collaboration.



As Al Maya Group embarks on this groundbreaking journey, consumers can look forward to an unparalleled walnut experience rooted in tradition and trust. Stay tuned for the unfolding of this exceptional partnership, as we strive to enrich lives, one walnut at a time.









