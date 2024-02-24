Sharukh Khan's Son Released On Bail

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Son of Bollywood megastar Sharukh Khan was freed from jail in Mumbai's Arthur Road on Saturday, October 30 after 22 days in prison.

Aryan Khan 23 was granted bail by a court in Mumbai on Thursday though, his release was delayed a day for completion of his documents.

Sharukh Khan Son's imprisonment had divided social media among India in the past three weeks, with fans demanding his release while others called for a boycott of Sharukh Khan's films.

Aryan Khan was welcomed by hundreds of his and his father's fans who were awaiting him at the gate of the jail.

Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested after an Indian narcotics agency raided a luxury cruise ship on the Mumbai coast.

The agency says that they have evidence in the form of Whatsapp messages that indicate Aryan Khan was involved in illegal drug dealings.

