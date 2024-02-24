Minsk Tractor Works, Russia's Tyumen Oblast To Expand Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ trademark) and Russia's Tyumen Oblast agreed to step up cooperation, BelTA learned from the press service of the enterprise, Azernews reports, citing BelTa.

The Tyumen Oblast delegation led by Deputy Governor Vladimir Cheimetov visited Minsk Tractor Works. The delegation studied an exposition of tractors, toured the tractor assembly building and the MTZ museum, and held talks with the Belarusian company. The parties agreed to expand cooperation.