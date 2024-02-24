Minsk Tractor Works, Russia's Tyumen Oblast To Expand Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ trademark) and Russia's Tyumen Oblast
agreed to step up cooperation, BelTA learned from the press service
of the enterprise, Azernews reports, citing
BelTa.
The Tyumen Oblast delegation led by Deputy Governor Vladimir
Cheimetov visited Minsk Tractor Works. The delegation studied an
exposition of tractors, toured the tractor assembly building and
the MTZ museum, and held talks with the Belarusian company. The
parties agreed to expand cooperation.
Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ trademark) is one of the largest
manufacturers of agricultural machines not only in the CIS but the
entire world. Customers are offered over 100 tractor models in more
than 200 modifications for all climatic and operational conditions.
New models boast great capabilities with regard to the aggregation
of agricultural machines of various manufacturers. MTZ designs,
makes, and exports wheel tractors and spare parts, licenses their
production abroad, organizes and offers aftersales service for sold
vehicles, and offers personnel training with regard to operation
and maintenance of the vehicles the company makes.
