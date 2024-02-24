               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Another Company From Kyrgyzstan Included In U.S. Sanctions List


2/24/2024 3:09:25 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States has imposed sanctions against more than 500 individuals and entities in Russia and other countries. One company from Kyrgyzstan was included in the list - UCON COMPANY LLC, Azernews reports, citing 24 news agency.

It is noted that the restrictions were imposed ((for activities in the sector of the Russian economy intended to support the Russian military-industrial base.)) The company was included in the category of ((secondary sanctions)).

According to the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic, the LLC has foreign participation. It was registered in 2022. Wholesale non-specialized trade is indicated as its main activity.

