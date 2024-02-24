Another Company From Kyrgyzstan Included In U.S. Sanctions List

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States has imposed sanctions against more than 500
individuals and entities in Russia and other countries. One company
from Kyrgyzstan was included in the list - UCON COMPANY LLC, Azernews reports, citing 24 news agency.
It is noted that the restrictions were imposed ((for activities
in the sector of the Russian economy intended to support the
Russian military-industrial base.)) The company was included in the
category of ((secondary sanctions)).
According to the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic, the
LLC has foreign participation. It was registered in 2022. Wholesale
non-specialized trade is indicated as its main activity.
MENAFN24022024000195011045ID1107894714
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.