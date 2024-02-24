Azerbaijan Cultural Week: QNL Holds Cultural Celebration

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar National Library (QNL) hosted a cultural celebration within the activities of the Azerbaijan Cultural Week in Qatar.

The activity, entitled 'The Poet of Three Languages', marked the 530th anniversary of Azerbaijan's legendary poet Mohamed Fuzuli and introduced the Arabic edition of Yevgeny Bertels book on Azerbaijani Poet Nizami Ganjavi.

The event also included a book exhibition with books on Azerbaijani culture and popular folklore going on display.

HE the Minister of State and President of the QNL, Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari affirmed in his opening speech that the embrace of the Azerbaijani cultural symbols comes within the framework of continuing fruitful cultural cooperation and strong ties between Qatar, representing its GCC and Arab surroundings, and Azerbaijan, which represents a region with many Islamic civilisation achievements.

HE Al Kuwari pointed out that the roots of historical and cultural relations between Arabs and Azerbaijan go back to centuries of mutual interaction, trade and cultural exchange.

Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, is considered a melting pot of diverse influences throughout history, he added, explaining the extent of cultural interaction between the Arab and Azerbaijani cultures.

He said that Arabs also played an influential role in shaping the cultural and architectural scene in Azerbaijan, pointing to the presence of a clear imprint of the Arabic language on Azerbaijani culture, especially in the fields of science, literature and philosophy.

Qatar and Azerbaijan share many cultural, historical and religious values that strengthened the relationship between the two countries and their people, HE Al Kuwari said, recalling the QNL's marking of the 880th anniversary of the birth of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Doha in December 2021.

For his part, the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Adil Karimi expressed happiness to hold the Azerbaijan Cultural Week in the State of Qatar in attendance of a large delegation of intellectuals and artists.

Azerbaijan and Qatar have long and strong relations which led to the highest periods of co-ordination and co-operation in the political and economic fields, which necessitates expanding cooperation in the cultural field, His Excellency said.

He added that these cultural days have a major role in deepening these relations between the two countries, especially in presenting Azerbaijan's ancient culture to the people in Qatar.

Karimi pointed out the richness of Arab culture and its influence on the Azerbaijani language, to the point that many Azerbaijani words are derived from Arabic words, prompting desires to always think about strengthening these common ties.

Karimi expressed his thanks to the QNL for supporting this celebration, which contributes to spreading the common human and cultural values among the two people.

The celebration included speeches by Executive Director of the QNL Tan Huism, and Director of Azerbaijan National Library Karim Tahirov about the importance of the event and strengthening cooperation between the two libraries, in addition to the screening of a documentary about the celebrated poet Fuzuli.

The Azerbaijan Cultural Week is being held by the Ministry of Culture during the period from Feb. 21 to 24 in various locations, including the QNL, Expo House at Doha Expo 2023, and Al Jasra Cultural and Social Club.

