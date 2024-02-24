Turkmenistan Hosts Event On Azerbaijani Cuisine And Culture

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An event titled "Azerbaijani Cuisine and Culture" was hosted in
Ashgabat by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in
Turkmenistan. The gathering welcomed diplomats from various foreign
missions in Turkmenistan, local community leaders, and Azerbaijanis
living there. Attendees had the opportunity to savor delectable
Azerbaijani dishes and sweets while enjoying traditional
Azerbaijani music. A captivating video showcasing Azerbaijan was
also featured. The event included the display of souvenirs
reflecting Azerbaijan's rich history, culture, and artistic
heritage, as well as locally made Azerbaijani products.
Furthermore, prizes were awarded to winners of a competition
focusing on Azerbaijan.
MENAFN24022024000195011045ID1107893830
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.