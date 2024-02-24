Turkmenistan Hosts Event On Azerbaijani Cuisine And Culture

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An event titled "Azerbaijani Cuisine and Culture" was hosted in Ashgabat by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan. The gathering welcomed diplomats from various foreign missions in Turkmenistan, local community leaders, and Azerbaijanis living there. Attendees had the opportunity to savor delectable Azerbaijani dishes and sweets while enjoying traditional Azerbaijani music. A captivating video showcasing Azerbaijan was also featured. The event included the display of souvenirs reflecting Azerbaijan's rich history, culture, and artistic heritage, as well as locally made Azerbaijani products. Furthermore, prizes were awarded to winners of a competition focusing on Azerbaijan.

