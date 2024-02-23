Kerala News LIVE: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing In Pathanamthitta; Search On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.30 AM: Man kills dog due to irritation caused by its barking in Idukki

A man killed a dog by thrashing it on a rock due to the irritation caused by the barking of the neighbor's dog. The incident took place in Idukki Nedumkandam. A quarrel with a neighbor, who is also a relative, led to the incident where the dog was killed. Kambamettu police have registered a case against Rajesh, a native of Sanyasiyodu, No further information is available.

7.58 AM: 14-year-old girl goes missing in Pathanamthitta; search on

A complaint was lodged after a Class 9 girl from Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta went missing the other day.

The girl's relatives came to know about the girl's disappearance when she did not return home after going to school for the exam. The police registered a case on the complaint of the relatives. The police said that the investigation is continuing based on the CCTV footage.

7.55 AM: Temple priest stabbed to death in Varkala after verbal dispute

A priest was allegedly stabbed to death after an altercation in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram.

Narayanan, a resident of Chaluvila, was killed. Arun, a native of Nooranad, was taken into custody by the Varkala police. A dispute over a mobile phone resulted in the murder. The incident happened last night. An argument between the two neighbors resulted in a conflict.



Devotees flock to Thiruvananthapuram for Attukal Pongala; traffic restrictions to be imposed

The capital city is all set for the grand Attukal Pongala which will be held on Sunday (Feb 25).

Due to extreme heat, the municipality and various organizations have made more preparations for the supply of drinking water. Traffic restrictions will be imposed from noon to 8 pm tomorrow in the city.

Large vehicles, including goods vehicles, will not be allowed into the city. Parking is also prohibited on both sides of the road leading to the temple.



