Austria's Former Chancellor Convicted Of Perjury

VIENNA, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- A Vienna court found former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz guilty of making false statements during a parliamentary investigation in 2020 into corruption charges against his government.

After a four-month prosecution, was given an eight-month suspended jail term, which put an end to his political career.

Kurz, of the conservative Austrian People's Party, served twice as chancellor from December 2017 to May 2019 and then from January 2020 to October 2021.

Thanks to his rhetorical skills and pledges of social reforms amidst Europe's migration crisis, he got his first chancellorship mandate in late 2017 to become the youngest head of government in the world. (end)

