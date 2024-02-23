Indexes At All-Time Records

(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P on Track for Winning Week

Fresh Record for S&P
S&P Futures Little Changed
Dow Vaults 400+, NASDAQ Skyrockets on Nvidia Strength
Record High for S&P
Glenn Wilkins - Friday, February 23, 2024







The S&P 500 stabilized Friday after hitting another record as investors looked to end the week on a high note.The Dow Jones Industrials gained 62.42 points to end the week at a brand-new high of 39,131.53.The much-broader index eked up 1.77 points to 5,088.80.The NASDAQ index lost 44.8 points to 15,996.82.On the corporate earnings front, Block surged more than 18% after fourth-quarter revenue surpassed Wall Street estimates. Carvana climbed 31% after the used car retailer said it expects retail units to grow in 2024.Wall Street is coming off a monster session as Nvidia shares roared higher on strong quarterly results, leading the chipmaker to surpass a $2 trillion valuation. The S&P 500 had best day since January 2023, while the Nasdaq Composite popped 3% for its best session since February 2023. The 30-stock Dow gained 1.2%.All three major averages are on track for winning weeks. The S&P 500 is pacing for a 1.8% advance, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ has gained roughly 1.6% so far this week. The Dow is up 1.4% for the period.All three major averages are on track for winning weeks. The S&P 500 is pacing for a 1.6% advance, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has gained 1.3% so far this week. The Dow is up 1.5% for the period.Prices for the 10-year Treasury vaulted, lowering yields to 4.25% from Thursday's 4.33%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices slid $2.01 to $76.60 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices popped $15.60 to $2,037.30.

