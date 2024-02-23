(MENAFN- Baystreet)
S&P on Track for Winning Week
Fresh Record for S&P
S&P Futures Little Changed
Dow Vaults 400+, NASDAQ Skyrockets on Nvidia Strength
Record High for S&P Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, February 23, 2024
Indexes at All-Time Records Advertisment
The S&P 500 stabilized Friday after hitting another record as investors looked to end the week on a high note.
The Dow Jones Industrials gained 62.42 points to end the week at a brand-new high of 39,131.53.
The much-broader index eked up 1.77 points to 5,088.80.
The NASDAQ index lost 44.8 points to 15,996.82.
On the corporate earnings front, Block surged more than 18% after fourth-quarter revenue surpassed Wall Street estimates. Carvana climbed 31% after the used car retailer said it expects retail units to grow in 2024.
Wall Street is coming off a monster session as Nvidia shares roared higher on strong quarterly results, leading the chipmaker to surpass a $2 trillion valuation. The S&P 500 had best day since January 2023, while the Nasdaq Composite popped 3% for its best session since February 2023. The 30-stock Dow gained 1.2%.
All three major averages are on track for winning weeks. The S&P 500 is pacing for a 1.8% advance, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ has gained roughly 1.6% so far this week. The Dow is up 1.4% for the period.
All three major averages are on track for winning weeks. The S&P 500 is pacing for a 1.6% advance, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has gained 1.3% so far this week. The Dow is up 1.5% for the period.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury vaulted, lowering yields to 4.25% from Thursday's 4.33%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid $2.01 to $76.60 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices popped $15.60 to $2,037.30.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN23022024000212011056ID1107892728
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.