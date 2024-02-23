Russian Troops Shell Inhulets In Kherson Region, Injuring Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Inhulets in the Kherson region, injuring a 47-year-old woman.

The Kherson Regional Military Command reported this, Ukrinform reported.



"Russian troops fired on Ingulets," the statement said.

As noted, a 47-year-old woman came under enemy fire. She received an explosive injury and a leg wound. The woman was hospitalized.

As reported, an investigation was launched into the shelling of the Kherson region, which resulted in three people being injured on February 23.