UK Ready To Support Azerbaijan In Organizing COP29, Ambassador Auld Says

Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The UK is ready to support Azerbaijan in organizing COP29,
British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld texted in a post on
the social network X, Azernews reports.
"Representatives of the UK Department for Energy Security and
Net Zero held interesting discussions with the Ministry of
Environment and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Economy, the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives who play an
important role in the organization of COP29. We are ready to
support Azerbaijan in organizing COP29," stated the diplomat.
