Security Concerns Prompt Closure Of KP Colleges And Universities Amidst Anticipated Protests

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken the preemptive measure of closing colleges and universities in the region, anticipating potential protests by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

The announcement affects several institutions, including Girls Frontier College and City College in Peshawar, along with many others in districts like Mardan. Additionally, scheduled examinations in various colleges, including Girls Frontier College and City College, have been postponed.

Also Read: Tragic Honor Killing Unfolds in Kolai Palas: Two Lives Lost in Alleged Affair Dispute

The decision to suspend educational activities comes in light of concerns for the safety of students. The move is in response to nationwide calls for protests, including in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, related to the issue of Khatm e Nabuwat.

In Dera Ismail Khan, Government Degree College's female students were granted early leave based on security directives received from Peshawar.

The sudden dismissal triggered panic among students and parents, leading to a stampede within the college premises. Despite the chaotic situation, all students were safely evacuated from the college. Security forces and police promptly cordoned off the college building to manage the situation and maintain order.