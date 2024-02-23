               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Fikret Mammadov Appointed Judge Of Constitutional Court


2/23/2024 5:10:46 AM

Ulviyya Shahin

Fikret Mammadov has been appointed to the position of judge of the Constitutional Court, Azernews reports.

During the plenary session of the parliament held on February 23, the presentation of the appointment of Fikret Mammadov to the position of judge of the Constitutional Court by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, was considered.

After discussions, the presentation was put to a vote and approved. Then he took the oath.

Note that Fikret Mammadov was previously the Minister of Justice.

