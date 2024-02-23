Fikret Mammadov Appointed Judge Of Constitutional Court

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fikret Mammadov has been appointed to the position of judge of
the Constitutional Court, Azernews reports.
During the plenary session of the parliament held on February
23, the presentation of the appointment of Fikret Mammadov to the
position of judge of the Constitutional Court by the President of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, was considered.
After discussions, the presentation was put to a vote and
approved. Then he took the oath.
Note that Fikret Mammadov was previously the Minister of
Justice.
