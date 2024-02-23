Experts Discuss Latest Trends, Innovation, Tech Shaping Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is establishing itself as a global leader in cybersecurity activities with a strong regulatory framework and cybersecurity policy landscape designed to ensure robust national digital security.

CyberX Summit & Awards - Qatar Edition under the topic entitled 'Cyber Resilience in the Era of Digital Transformation' organised by BConnect saw gathering of key decision-makers, renowned tech solution providers, and industry experts. The conference aimed to facilitate meaningful discussions on the latest trends, innovations, and challenges within the cybersecurity landscape.

As technology continues to advance at an unparalleled rate, businesses are presented with both opportunities and challenges. Due to the intricacy of the digital environment, there is an increase in cyber threats, which might jeopardise critical data and activities.

The summit emphasised the necessity of multi-layered defence plans, stages of protection, and comprehensive security coverage in order to successfully mitigate risks and respond to future challenges in digital infrastructure, which aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar has a favourable environment for businesses wishing to engage in the cybersecurity market, as to its thriving technology sector and several government programmes, such as the National Cyber Security Strategy (NCSS), National Development Strategy II, and Qatar National Vision 2030.

The event saw keynote presentations, fire-side chat, spotlight tracks to discuss the current initiatives and future trends to safeguard the organizations and business effectiveness.

The first panel discussion entitled 'The Cyber Threat Landscape in Qatar' discussed about raising awareness by regular trainings in organizations and shed light on importance of data and stressed that managing data is self responsibility.

The lineup of experts in the first panel included Mohammad Saquib, Senior network and security Consultant, Government entity, Chander Mohan Raina, Director of IT, Grand Regency Doha, Trademark Collection by Wyndham; and Amr Metwally, Assistant Executive Director for ITQAN Clinical Simulation & Innovation Centre, Hamad Medical Corporation. Ali Othman, Cybersecurity Country Head - HBME region, HSBC moderated the event.

They highlighted how to create a strong cyber strategy and what is the best way to carry it out. How can organization raise awareness to mitigate both known risks and emerging cyber threats. The panelists explained the requirements to be included in future plans to guarantee cyber resilience and the cutting-edge technologies that can used to lessen the impact of cyber-attacks.

Cybersecurity has played a vital role in driving Qatar's digital transformation, securing the investment and business environment. The country's commitment to enhancing its cybersecurity and digital space has established a resilient cyber ecosystem with compelling market opportunities for foreign investors. With a budget of over $1 and the fastest growth in cybersecurity spending in the Middle East, Qatar provides significant investment opportunities for cybersecurity companies.

Combined with skilled talent and policy frameworks, Qatar's cybersecurity capabilities have been enhanced with the establishment of effective infrastructure and technologies. Cloud-enabled technologies that are offered by in-country data centres play a crucial role in helping organisations defend against modern cyber threats while meeting regulatory requirements.