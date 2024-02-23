Demon Slayer 4 To Naruto-7 Anime Shows To Watch On OTT

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) If you loved "Demon Slayer" and want to watch similar anime on OTT (Over-The-Top) services, here are seven options with engaging plots, exciting action, and memorable characters.

Follow the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they search for the legendary treasure known as One Piece.

Join Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with dreams of becoming his village's strongest ninja and leader, on a journey filled with action, friendship, and self-discovery.



This anime follows humanity's fight against Titans. From violent action, detailed world-building, and fascinating characters, it's a must-see for Demon Slayer. aficionados.

Join the members of the Fairy Tail guild as they take on various missions and face powerful foes in the magical land of Fiore.



Follow Asta and Yuno, two orphans with dreams of becoming the Wizard King, as they navigate a world filled with magic and challenges.



Follow Gon Freecss as he embarks on becoming a Hunter and finding his father. "Hunter x Hunter" offers a richly developed world, complex characters, and intense battles.

