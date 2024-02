G20 Consensus On Two-State Solution For Israel-Palestine

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 23 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Foreign ministers at the G20 group of nations meeting in Brazil were of one opinion on the need for a two-state solution as the only path to peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

“Everybody here, everybody. I haven't heard anyone against it. There was a strong request for a two-state solution,” he told reporters.“It is consensus among us,” he added.

Borrell's view was supported by other delegates who said every speaker who addressed the

war in Gaza

called for a two-state solution.

“There is a common denominator: There is not going to be peace ... not going to be sustainable security for Israel unless the Palestinians have a clear political prospect to build their own state,” said Borrell, the EU minister for foreign affairs.

He said the crisis in Gaza extends to the West Bank, which is“absolutely boiling” as Israeli settlers are“attacking Palestinian civilians”.

Borrell said he had asked G20 host country Brazil to“explain to the world that at the G20 everybody was in favour of this solution”.

“We have to mobilise our political capacity to push for this solution to be implemented. Otherwise is just wishful thinking,” he said.

Borrell said he expects Arab nations will make a peace proposal for Gaza in the coming days.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition government largely reject the establishment of a Palestinian state even though Israel's main backer the United States maintains that the two-state solution is the only feasible way to bring lasting peace to the region. - NNN-AGENCIES