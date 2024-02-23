Qatar Healthcare Sector Encourages Public To Make Right Choice For Children Medical Care Needs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the of the ongoing public healthcare sector campaign 'Where For Your Care?' aimed at educating the community about emergency and urgent healthcare services in Qatar, its partners the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Sidra Medicine and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) are highlighting their commitment to providing world-class medical services for children.

Dedicated emergency and urgent care for children is a critical part of Qatar's public healthcare system to ensure that the unique medical needs of each patient are being met with specialized, age-appropriate care. HMC, PHCC and Sidra Medicine lead in the delivery of these services across Qatar.

HMC, in addition to its Ambulance Service for life-threatening emergencies, operates four Pediatric Emergency Centers (PECs) for children up to the age of 14 with non-life-threatening emergencies who can be brought to hospital by an adult. Its PECs treated almost 700,000 children in 2023, delivering effective emergency care to its patients in an appropriate environment. In addition, HMC also runs a dedicated 24/7 Pediatric Emergency Center Hotline staffed by qualified nurses to provide immediate medical guidance, advice and information about pediatric conditions. The hotline supports parents who are concerned about a medical situation but unsure whether it is an emergency and aims to reduce unnecessary trips to the PEC.

Sidra Medicine offers a public Pediatric Emergency Department available 24/7, treating children up to the age of 18 years old with severe and life-threatening injuries or illnesses. It also provides a private and chargeable Urgent Care Clinic open daily from 8am until 12am midnight for children of the same age with no prior appointment.

PHCC has five Pediatric Urgent Care Centers operational across Qatar, led by a team of specialist doctors and nurses, with pharmacy and x-ray support. These centers are available 24/7 with no prior appointment for children with illnesses or injuries which require prompt attention but do not warrant a visit to the emergency department.

To ensure that children receive the highest standard of medical care from dedicated specialists when they need it most, the following information is being shared with the community of Qatar as part of the campaign:

- If it is a life-threatening emergency such as choking, seizure, severe allergic reaction, unconsciousness or difficulty breathing, call 999 for an ambulance.

- If it is a non-life-threatening emergency such as a broken bone, significant deep cut, abdominal pain, significant burn or allergic reaction that does not restrict the airway and your child is less than 14 years old, visit an HMC Pediatric Emergency Center, Sidra Medicine Pediatric Emergency Department or call the HMC Pediatric Emergency Center Hotline on 4439 6066. If your child is 14 to 18 years old, visit an HMC Emergency Department or Sidra Medicine Pediatric Emergency Department.

- If it is an urgent, non-emergency condition such as a skin rash, ear, nose, throat, eye complaint, minor burn, high fever, sprain or minor cut, visit a PHCC Pediatric Urgent Care Center or the private Sidra Medicine Urgent Care Clinic.