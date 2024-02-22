DIU Does Not Confirm That Transnistria Asks Putin To Join Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine has not yet confirmed the information that the deputies of the unrecognized Transnistria may appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin and ask for Russian membership.

This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov.

"This information has not been confirmed yet," he said.

Russia may useto block grain corridor from Ukraine - ISW

Earlier, the media reported that Transnistrian MPs may allegedly appeal to Putin and ask to become part of the Russian Federation.