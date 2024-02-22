President: Working To Expand Ukraine's Representation In World, Particularly In Latin America

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is working to expand its representation in the world, this year, in particular, in Latin America.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address, Ukrinform reported.

“By the way, we are also working to expand our representation in the world. Last year, we opened new Ukrainian embassies in Africa and generally achieved a higher level of interaction with leaders and countries on the African continent. For this year, we aim to increase our engagement and potential for cooperation, particularly in Latin America”, Zelensky said.

He reminded that today he had met with representatives of partner countries - members of the diplomatic corps working in Ukraine.

According to him, it is very important that in Ukraine, even during the war, "normal diplomatic work continues, one might even say routine work between Ukrainian diplomats and foreign representatives, between our institutions and international organizations."

“ I am grateful to every state, every leader whose representatives are in Ukraine and with Ukraine. This is a testament to faith in our country, respect for the Ukrainian people, and trust in our strength and ability to achieve Ukrainian goals”,

Zelensky said.

He informed that during the meeting, they discussed, among other things, the need for clear and principled cooperation for the implementation of the Peace Formula, greater security for both Ukraine and each of the partner countries, as well as for the internal transformation of Ukraine.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with diplomats, representatives of states, and international organizations on February 22, where he outlined Ukraine's main tasks for 2024.

Among these tasks, Zelensky identified the protection of Ukrainian citizens from Russian terror through military and financial assistance from partners, the return of deported children and the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity, the implementation of the Peace Formula, as well as active international cooperation, in particular in terms of defense production, the imposition of international sanctions against Russia and the confiscation of Russian assets.