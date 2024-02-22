Embassy In Brazil Celebrates Kuwait National Day

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Embassy of Kuwait in Brazil celebrated the Arab country's National Day and anniversary of Liberation on Wednesday (21), bringing into discussion topics that are part of Kuwait's relations with Brazil and the world. The embassy said it simplified this year's celebration, scaling it down compared to previous years and featuring no musical guests, due to developments in the Gaza Strip. (Pictured above, Brazilian secretary Duarte and Kuwaiti ambassador Al-Mansour.)

Ambassador Al-Mansour with other diplomats from the Embassy of Kuwait

These special days for Kuwait are celebrated respectively on the 25th and the 26th. The National Day marks the independence of Kuwait since 1961, while its Liberation Day refers to the end of the occupation during the Gulf War in 1991.

Welcoming guests for a lunch, Kuwaiti ambassador Talal Rashed Al-Mansour described his country's advancements and values.“These relations are defined by a series of shared stances between the two countries and governed by principles of mutual cooperation and observance of the U.N. resolutions and the implementation of the recommendations from international agencies,” he said.

He said there are huge investment opportunities in Brazil, particularly in renewable energy, infrastructure, and food security, and a serious intent of fostering economic and trade cooperation and stepping up Kuwaiti investments in Brazil.“From this perspective, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and Investment Authority can play a crucial role in tapping out available investment opportunities and bring them to fruition for the benefit of both parties,” he said.

The diplomat also expressed solidarity to the Palestinian people and their current suffering.“Due to the Israeli aggression at the Gaza Strip that has claimed tens of thousands lives and injured a number of victims, most of whom are children and women, the Kuwait state decided to scale down some aspects of this this year's celebration of the National and Liberation Days,” he said.

Carlos Sérgio Sobral Duarte, Secretary for Africa and the Middle East at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, attended, together with officials and diplomats, including Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) secretary-general & CEO Tamer Mansour.

