Kashmir's Pediatric Obesity A Growing Problem

By Dr. Ufaq Tramboo

Kashmir valley faces a concerning rise in pediatric obesity, mirroring a global trend. One potential contributor is the surge in screen time, raising concerns about its impact on children's health.

Increased screen time promotes a sedentary lifestyle, replacing active play with passive entertainment. This lack of physical activity leads to decreased calorie expenditure, a key factor in weight gain. Furthermore, screen time often coincides with unhealthy snacking. Children engrossed in screens are less mindful of their food choices, opting for readily available, processed snacks heavily advertised during their screen time.



This pattern fuels unhealthy eating habits, contributing to weight gain. Excessive screen time, particularly before bed, disrupts sleep patterns. The blue light emitted from screens suppresses melatonin production, a hormone crucial for regulating sleep. Sleep deprivation impairs the body's ability to regulate hormones controlling appetite and metabolism, further increasing obesity risk.

It's important to remember that correlation doesn't imply causation. Genetics, family history, and overall diet also play crucial roles in obesity. Gadgets are not the problem, it's the amount and type of screen time that matters most.

Addressing this complex issue requires a multi-pronged approach. Promoting physical activity through outdoor play, active transportation, and engaging in sports can counter the sedentary nature of screen time. Educating children and families about healthy food choices while limiting processed foods and sugary drinks advertised on screens is crucial. Setting clear screen time limits, prioritizing age-appropriate content, and encouraging alternative activities are essential steps. Finally, addressing socioeconomic factors by ensuring equitable access to healthy food options, safe play areas, and educational resources across all groups is vital. By acknowledging the potential link between screen time and pediatric obesity and taking comprehensive action, we can create a healthier environment for our future generations.

The author is a Clinical Research Fellow, New Jersey, USA