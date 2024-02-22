Rice Milk Market Size, Share, Price Trends, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Rice Milk Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the rice milk market trends . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.



The global rice milk market size reached US$ 710.5 Million in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,438.7 Million by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.15% during 2024-2032 .

Rice Milk Market Overview:

Rice milk, a non-dairy alternative, is made from milled rice and water. It's naturally lactose-free and suitable for those with dairy allergies or lactose intolerance. It has a mild taste and a thin consistency, making it suitable for cereal, coffee, and cooking. It's fortified with nutrients like calcium and vitamin D. Its hypoallergenic nature makes it an option for diverse diets. It's versatility makes it useful in various culinary applications. It works well in coffee, smoothies, and cereal, offering a subtle, slightly sweet flavor.

Request Free Sample Report– https://www.imarcgroup.com/rice-milk-market/requestsample

Rice Milk Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for dairy-free alternatives due to lactose intolerance and dietary preferences. In line with this, the rising adoption of plant-based diets and veganism is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, consumers seeking lower cholesterol and saturated fat options are turning to rice milk as a heart-healthy choice. Apart from this, the rice milk's hypoallergenic nature appeals to those with allergies to soy, nuts, or dairy, catalyzing its demand. Moreover, the manufacturers are fortifying rice milk with vitamins, minerals, and protein to enhance its nutritional value, propelling the market.

Besides, its mild flavor makes rice milk suitable for sweet and savory dishes, expanding its usage in cooking and baking. Additionally, the consumers' escalating awareness of environmental issues and sustainability is driving the demand for plant-based alternatives with a lower carbon footprint. This, in turn, is stimulating the product sales worldwide. The introduction of flavored rice milk varieties, like vanilla or chocolate, is attracting a broader consumer base. Effective marketing, store shelf placement, and online availability contribute to the product's increasing market visibility and accessibility.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Axiom foods Inc.

Ebro Foods S.A.

Essona Organics Inc.

OKF Corporation

PureHarvest

RISO SCOTTI S.p.A.

Rita Food and Drink Co. Ltd.

Stremicks Heritage Foods LLC (Dairy Farmers of America Inc.)

The Bridge s.r.l.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Vitasoy Australia Pty Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Form:



Powder Rice Milk Fluid Rice Milk

Breakup by Source:



Organic Conventional

Breakup by End Use:



Food and Beverages

Nutraceutical and Baby Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163