Moro Hub & Siemens Expand Partnership to Collaborate for OT Security & Smart Cities Services

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 22 February 2024: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), and Siemens, a leading technology company have announced an expansion of their partnership to enhance operational technology (OT) security and smart city services.

We are pleased to expand our partnership with Siemens. As a globally recognized partner of choice, our aim is to accelerate a sustainable digital future that enable digital transformation agenda through world class ICT resources. We action this through a blend of global network of partners and advanced technologies. Thus, our partnership with Siemens is an effort to support the Dubai 10X initiative, to position Dubai 10 years ahead of other global cities. By providing the necessary infrastructure for digital adoption to public and private enterprises, we enable businesses to unlock their potential and are confident that this association with Siemens, who also share our same vision of driving digital sustainability, will pave way for a more sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come,” said Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA



By joining forces with Siemens, Moro Hub aims to ensure the reliability and security of its operations through advanced solutions designed to safeguard critical infrastructure and minimize risks. The collaboration will focus on leveraging Siemens' RUGGEDCOM Cybersecurity Solutions, a comprehensive suite of hardware, software, and services tailored to identify, protect, detect, and manage cyber threats to industrial control systems.



“We are thrilled to collaborate closer with Moro Hub, contributing to its mission to accelerate digital transformation in the UAE. By deploying Siemens RUGGEDCOM, which sets the standard for reliable communications in harsh environments, and enhancing Moro Hub’s cybersecurity capabilities, this agreement positions Moro as the global benchmark for secure and reliable critical infrastructure, making cities more sustainable and connected,” said Helmut von Struve – CEO of Siemens in the Middle East



The RUGGEDCOM Cybersecurity Solutions comprise a comprehensive suite of components customised to strengthen critical infrastructure against cyber threats. This includes Industrial Ethernet Switches designed to withstand harsh conditions while ensuring reliable connectivity, Routers for secure and resilient network communications, Firewalls to implement robust security measures, Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) for constant monitoring and response to suspicious activities, Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) offering advanced threat protection, Secure Access Management for controlling access, Network Management System (NMS) for centralized management and monitoring, and a Vulnerability Assessment System for proactive identification and remediation of security vulnerabilities.



Moro Hub is committed to driving the evolution of smart cities in the region. This collaboration will uplift the existing (OT) security and advance the quality of smart city services we offer. By teaming up with Siemens, we are tapping into their unparalleled expertise and innovative solutions, which we believe will empower us to deliver robust cybersecurity measures for our clients. By collaboratively harnessing the power of technology with our esteemed partners, we are crafting a future where every facet of urban life will be elevated to new heights, with utmost security and sustainability" said Mohammed bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub



Through this partnership, Moro Hub and Siemens aim to strengthen OT security measures across various sectors, including energy, transportation, manufacturing, and utilities. Additionally, the collaboration will contribute to advancing smart city initiatives by using digitalization to create future-viable, self-optimizing, sustainable urban communities where people love to live, work, and learn.



“At Siemens, our mission is to constantly push the boundaries of innovation and excellence. Our collaboration with Moro Hub aims to create a future where technology is not just a tool, but a force for positive change. Through this partnership, we're dedicated to developing solutions that not only solve immediate problems but also lay the foundation for a more sustainable and connected world,” said Mohammed Khalifa – CEO Siemens Digital Industries in the Middle East.



Moro Hub remains at the forefront of technological innovation, providing businesses and government entities with dynamic solutions for their digital transformation journey. This partnership reflects Moro Hub's dedication to implementing a sustainable and resilient digital ecosystem.







