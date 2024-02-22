Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Sign Employment Action Plan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan and the Center for Development of Labor Resources of Kazakhstan signed the Action Plan, Azernews reports, citing the state agency.

The Action Plan was signed by the Chairman of the State Employment Agency's Board Mustafa Abbasbeyli and President of the Center for Development of Labor Resources of Kazakhstan Daulet Argandykov.

The document envisages improving cooperation for 2024 and providing for cooperation in the field of digitalization of labor relations, vocational training, and increasing employment opportunities for the unemployed, especially young people.

The Azerbaijan Employment Agency (APEA) is a government organization that helps people find jobs. They follow laws and rules to make sure everyone in Azerbaijan has a chance to work.

The agency was created in 1991 and has been helping people find jobs ever since.

The agency has also worked on different programs to help the country's economy, such as helping small businesses and reducing poverty. They have also worked with other organizations, like the International Labour Organization, to improve the employment conditions in the country.