Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Sign Employment Action Plan

The State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan and the Center for
Development of Labor Resources of Kazakhstan signed the Action
Plan, Azernews reports, citing the state
agency.
The Action Plan was signed by the Chairman of the State
Employment Agency's Board Mustafa Abbasbeyli and President of the
Center for Development of Labor Resources of Kazakhstan Daulet
Argandykov.
The document envisages improving cooperation for 2024 and
providing for cooperation in the field of digitalization of labor
relations, vocational training, and increasing employment
opportunities for the unemployed, especially young people.
The Azerbaijan Employment Agency (APEA) is a government
organization that helps people find jobs. They follow laws and
rules to make sure everyone in Azerbaijan has a chance to work.
The agency was created in 1991 and has been helping people find
jobs ever since.
The agency has also worked on different programs to help the
country's economy, such as helping small businesses and reducing
poverty. They have also worked with other organizations, like the
International Labour Organization, to improve the employment
conditions in the country.
