Kuwait Embassies, Consulates Celebrate Nat'l Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's embassies and consulates in Cambodia, Turkiye and South Korea marked Thursday the 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day.

The embassy in Cambodia held a reception in attendance of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sok Chenda Sophea, as the celebration's guest of honor.

Kuwait's consulate in Turkiye commemorated the national anniversaries with a number of high officials and diplomats in attendance.

Consul General in Istanbul, Mohammad Al-Sharji, congratulated His Highness Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and the Kuwaiti people, wishing the country everlasting security and growing progress and prosperity.

He spoke highly of the cooperation and depth of relations between two nations across various fields, as well as the close coordination on regional and international issues.

The Consul General took the opportunity to recall solidarity and sacrifices of friendly nations during liberation of Kuwait in 1991, highlighting the notable Turkish role.

He also took note of the humanitarian role of Kuwait in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake of 2023, and the relief air bridge it extended as per the instructions of its political leadership.

As for celebrations taking place in Kuwait's Embassy in Seoul, the South Korean capital, they were attended by Korean Minister of Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Park Sang-woo, government officials, private sector representatives, as well as various notable personalities and diplomats.

Ambassador Theyab Al-Resheedi addressed the congregation saying that this an opportunity to renew belonging to one's homeland, and evoke the memory of martyrs.

He hailed supportive role of Korea during the liberation, stating that it will remain ingrained in hearts and minds of Kuwaitis.

Ambassador Al-Resheedi touted the high-level communication between the two, exemplified in the exchange of visits and meetings.

Commending the long-lasting relations, the Korean Minister spoke of the partnership between the two nations in developmental projects.

The Minister called Kuwait an important supplier of energy, contributing to stability and growth of industrial sector in South Korea.

He hoped that Korea would play a more vital role in bigger projects, especially relating to Kuwait 2035 vision of sustainable development, digitization and food security. (end)

