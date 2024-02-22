Lesha Bank Holds Annual And Extraordinary General Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lesha Bank LLC (Public) (the 'Bank' or 'Lesha Bank') held its Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting ('meeting') yesterday and approved all items listed on its agenda. Chaired by Lesha Bank's Chairman Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, the meeting was held at Mondrian Doha, with the attendance of Lesha Bank's Board members, shareholders, and senior management team.

Additionally, several reports were presented and approved, such as the Shari'a Supervisory Board report, Audited Financial Statement, External Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Report in compliance with the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), Governance Code for Companies and Legal Entities listed on the Main Market, and the Internal Control Over Financial Reporting (ICOFR).

Moreover, the meeting approved the Lesha Bank 2023 Annual Report, adopted the recommendations of the Board of Directors regarding the non-distribution of dividends, and approved the allocation of 10% of net profit as an optional reserve. Furthermore, major transactions were approved, and the members of the Board were discharged and released from liabilities.

Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Chairman of Lesha Bank commented:“Building upon the momentum of the previous two years and guided by our redefined vision, 2023 proved to be another year of sustained profitability for us. Our strategic priority remained focused on securing profitable opportunities centered around Assets Under Management (AUM), while embracing standardization and automation. Furthermore, we continued our forward-looking approach by enhancing our wealth management offerings, diversifying our product portfolio across all business segments, and solidifying our position as a dynamic and client-centric financial institution. Our goal is to further expand our presence in local, regional, and global markets. Aligned with the successful execution of our strategic plan, the Bank is steadfast in its commitment to continue developing key business areas, aiming to deliver long-term value and sustainable earnings for our shareholders.”