Acting DGP Remains Noncommittal On Prompt Arrest Of Shahjahan For Attack On ED's Men

Kolkata, Feb 22 (IANS) Confusion over the arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress leader from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas District continues to persist as the Acting Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar, on Thursday remained noncommittal about ensuring Shahjahan's prompt arrest.

Rather, his comments on this count, on Thursday morning, added to the confusion in the matter.

Kumar reached Sandeshkhali on Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday morning he reviewed the police arrangements in the area.

During his interaction with media persons Kumar was asked when Shahjahan is likely to be arrested. Instead of giving a direct reply he said that all accused would be arrested.

“All those persons against whom complaints have been registered will be arrested. Those who are responsible for breaking the law will be arrested. I am here to interact with all. The police will do whatever is needful to solve the problem. We are always there to solve the problem of the people. But I request all not to take the law into their own hands,” he said.

The Opposition parties have accused Kumar of repeating his vague statements.

“Almost 50 days have passed since the attack on ED's men. Actually the police have no genuine intention to arrest Shahjahan,” said CPI-M central committee member, Dr Sujan Chakraborty.

BJP leader and Councilor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Sajal Ghosh said,“The absconding Trinamool Congress leader is hiding in Sandeshkhali under police protection and hence the Acting Director General of Police is noncommittal about his arrest.”

However, Trinamool Congress' former Rajya Sabha member Dr Santanu Sen came out in defence of Kumar.

“Had the police been inactive, so many arrests at Sandeshkhali would not have been made. Actually, there is an orchestrated attempt to create an anti-government narrative over Sandeshkhali,” said Sen.