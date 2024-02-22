Gota's Private Secretary Resigns

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sugeeshwara Bandara, the Private Secretary to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, resigned from his post.

Bandara has submitted his resignation letter to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, I have resigned from the post of Private Secretary to the 7th President, His Excellency Gotabaya Rajapaksa,” Sugeeshwara Bandara said in an email to Colombo Gazette.

In his resignation letter, Sugeeshwara Bandara expressed appreciation to Gotabaya Rajapaksa for appointing him as his Private Secretary.

He said that he has decided to resign from his post to take forward his political journey. (Colombo Gazette)