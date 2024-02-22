United States Industrial Lubricants Market To Grow At Over 3.21% CAGR Until 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ United States Industrial Lubricants Market Report by Product Type, Base Oil, End Use Industry, and Region 2024-2032 ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the United States Industrial Lubricants market size , share, trends, price, growth, and forecasts. The market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.21% during 2024-2032.

United States Industrial Lubricants Market Trends:

The United States industrial lubricants market is primarily driven by the expanding industrial sector encompassing manufacturing, construction, and transportation. Moreover, the increasing need for efficient lubricants to maintain machinery in these sectors is augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the rising focus on sustainability and efficiency in industrial processes is bolstering the need for bio-based and synthetic lubricants, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the government authorities of the US are promoting the production of sustainable industrial lubricants to reduce the carbon footprints and combat climate change, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the rising investments in research and development to formulate lubricants with improved viscosity index, better thermal stability, and increased resistance to wear and tear are further propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing adoption of industrial automation is bolstering the demand for specialized lubricants that can withstand higher speeds, loads, and operating temperatures. Additionally, the integration of IoT technology like sensors and monitoring systems into industrial equipment is providing a positive outlook to the market. These technologies provide real-time data on equipment performance and lubricant condition, allowing for precise lubrication schedules and minimal waste of lubricants. Apart from this, the increasing employment of industrial lubricants in the production of vehicles and the maintenance of manufacturing equipment, including robots, conveyors, and presses, is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

United States Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation:

Product Type Insights:



Hydraulic Fluid

Metal Working Fluid

Gear Oil

Grease Others

Base Oil Insights:



Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil Bio-based Oil

End Use Industry Insights:



Construction

Metal and Mining

Cement Production

Power Generation

Automotive

Chemical Production

Oil and Gas

Textile Manufacturing

Food Processing

Agriculture

Pulp and Paper Others

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

